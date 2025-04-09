×

Thank you for visiting. Thank you for flying with me.

A kite is tethered to the cursor. As it spirals on the screen, the kite moves as if wind is blowing.

Last month, Claudio Hontana, based in Lisbon, reached out to me with the idea to occupy this space for a month to promote his new album on the theme of kites and memories. That is why for this entire April, you will see Lisbon as the default city and a very sweet bolded message below the weather info. Claudio makes some incredible music that you can listen to on Spotify by clicking the URL. The kite illustration is adapted from a whimsical stop motion animation he made.

The conception of this site started when I was taking Theo Ellin Ballew's Web As Site course at NYU ITP in 2023. It was a wonderful time, and I am forever thankful for their incredible introduction of Web as an art form to me.

Best,

Zichen Yuan

Spring 2025

